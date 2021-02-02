China's growth is likely to moderate in the next few months, Goldman Sachs says

People wearing face masks walk along Qianmen street to shop during the country's national "Golden Week" holiday in Beijing on October 5, 2020.

SINGAPORE — China's growth is likely to moderate in the coming months as the country faces risks on two fronts, according to the chief Asia economist of Goldman Sachs.

"The first is simply policymakers are quite comfortable with the recovery so far and are starting to pull back on policy stimulus to some degree," Andrew Tilton said on "Streets Signs Asia" on Monday.

"If things do continue to go well, then we could have some inflation risks," he added.

China is expected to show "spectacular" gross domestic product numbers in the first quarter this year.

The world's second largest economy showed robust GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, expanding at 6.5% compared to a year ago. It beat market expectations, and made China one of the few major economies in the world to record positive growth for a year mired by the coronavirus pandemic.