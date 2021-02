One-kilogram silver bars sit stacked at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Goldman Sachs strategists said retail investors would not be able to force a short squeeze in silver.

Goldman global commodities head Jeff Currie and other strategists said a short squeeze would be "unattainable" and that regulations have made it nearly impossible for someone to corner the market. They noted that during the infamous squeeze in 1980, the Hunt brothers were able to acquire a third of the world's supply, driving the price up by 713% in three weeks.