Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Citi reveals its playbook on silver as the Reddit rally fizzles

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Share
Key Points
  • On Monday, silver futures rose 8% to $29.06 an ounce — the largest one-day rise in silver on Nymex since at least 2013.
  • Spot silver has also seen large gains, rising to around $30 an ounce on Monday.
  • Citi's Tom Fitzpatrick sees potential for the precious metal to challenge historical highs.
Bars of silver bullion sit in the precious metals vault at Grupo Mexico SAB's La Caridad smelter facility in Sonora, Mexico.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Silver soared to an eight-year high this week, fueled by a Reddit trading frenzy that saw retail investors on a popular forum talk up the precious metal.

The rally may not be over and silver could test new highs, says Citi analyst Tom Fitzpatrick.

On Monday, silver futures rose 8% to $29.06 an ounce — the largest one-day rise in silver on NYMEX since at least 2013.

Spot silver last traded in afternoon trading in Asia at $27.61 per ounce, falling more than 4% after seeing large gains a day earlier.

Fitzpatrick, who is global head of CitiFXTechnicals, outlines three potential cases for silver. The most bearish scenario represents gains of more than 100%, if gold prices soar to $2,500 per ounce.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProCut through the GameStop mayhem with these ‘sweet spot’ stocks, Morgan Stanley says
Lucy Handley3 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley picks the winners of a Chinese spending boom
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProThese shorted stocks could be ripe for outsized moves, according to Jefferies
Jesse Pound
Read More