Citi reveals its playbook on silver as the Reddit rally fizzles

Bars of silver bullion sit in the precious metals vault at Grupo Mexico SAB's La Caridad smelter facility in Sonora, Mexico.

Silver soared to an eight-year high this week, fueled by a Reddit trading frenzy that saw retail investors on a popular forum talk up the precious metal.

The rally may not be over and silver could test new highs, says Citi analyst Tom Fitzpatrick.

On Monday, silver futures rose 8% to $29.06 an ounce — the largest one-day rise in silver on NYMEX since at least 2013.

Spot silver last traded in afternoon trading in Asia at $27.61 per ounce, falling more than 4% after seeing large gains a day earlier.

Fitzpatrick, who is global head of CitiFXTechnicals, outlines three potential cases for silver. The most bearish scenario represents gains of more than 100%, if gold prices soar to $2,500 per ounce.