Short seller Carson Block says rolling bubbles that keep popping up show fragility of stock market

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Longtime short seller Carson Block said Tuesday that recent frenzied trading and wild spikes in a handful of stocks show just how fragile the stock market is.

Block, who sat for a special edition CNBC Pro Talks with CNBC's Mike Santoli, warned that structural changes to the way investors allocate their money is making the broader equity market more brittle.

"We're in something of a bubble right now, but it's hard to say. It's not like the tech bubble, it's not like the housing bubble where you can say, 'OK, over here, this class of assets: This is a bubble,'" Block said.

