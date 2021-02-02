SpaceX VP Hans Koenigsmann, Elon Musk's fourth hire at the space company, plans to retire

SpaceX vice president of build and flight reliability Hans Koenigsmann (left), former NASA director of human spaceflight William "Bill" Gerstenmaier (right).

SpaceX vice president of build and flight reliability Hans Koenigsmann is retiring, CNBC has learned, and has begun transitioning his role to William "Bill" Gerstenmaier, the former NASA official that joined the company a year ago.

Koenigsmann said he had been contemplating retirement and believes it is the right time to hand over the reins to Gerstenmaier, according to memo in late January to SpaceX employees that was seen by CNBC.

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Koenigsmann, a German-born aerospace engineer who joined Elon Musk's company as its fourth technical employee in 2002, and has led many of SpaceX's launches and missions. He has a PhD in aerospace engineering and production from the University of Bremen, earned before joining SpaceX.

He's served as one of SpaceX's most respected leaders and a jack-of-all-trades: Overseeing launch readiness, inspecting the quality of rocket engineering and development, analyzing risks, and identifying and resolving issues found before and after launches.

SpaceX has relied upon Koenigsmann's technical expertise from the very first rocket it developed, the Falcon 1, for which he designed the avionics. For Falcon 1 launches, he served as the chief launch engineer — a position which has the final say to the launch director of whether or not the rocket is good to go.