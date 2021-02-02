Morgan Stanley picks the winners of a Chinese spending boom

Visitors wearing masks walk past Shanghai Disney Resort, that will be closed following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China.

Chinese consumption is expected to double in the next decade — and Morgan Stanley has some investing ideas for the trend.

Government policy and an aging population will likely help boost consumption to $12.7 trillion by 2030, more than two times the $5.6 trillion spent in 2019, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report released Wednesday. On a per capita basis, disposable incomes are set to double from $6,000 a year to $12,000 in 2030, the report said.

The rapid rise of e-commerce and one-hour delivery have already spurred the growth of Chinese corporate giants such as Alibaba and JD.com.

As the Chinese population ages and new technology emerges, other companies will likely get a boost.