Morgan Stanley picks the winners of a Chinese spending boom

Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley analysts predict consumption in China will double in the next decade to $12.7 trillion.
  • Analysts said in a report released Wednesday they expect "robust growth" in categories such as education and health care, smart appliances and electric vehicles.
  • Experience-related sectors such as pets and toys, service robots and social media will also likely see significant growth, the report said.
Visitors wearing masks walk past Shanghai Disney Resort, that will be closed following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China.
Aly Song | Reuters

Chinese consumption is expected to double in the next decade — and Morgan Stanley has some investing ideas for the trend.

Government policy and an aging population will likely help boost consumption to $12.7 trillion by 2030, more than two times the $5.6 trillion spent in 2019, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report released Wednesday. On a per capita basis, disposable incomes are set to double from $6,000 a year to $12,000 in 2030, the report said.

The rapid rise of e-commerce and one-hour delivery have already spurred the growth of Chinese corporate giants such as Alibaba and JD.com.

As the Chinese population ages and new technology emerges, other companies will likely get a boost.

