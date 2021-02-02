Trump is 'personally responsible' for inciting deadly Capitol riot, House impeachment managers argue

Former President Donald Trump is "personally responsible" for inciting the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a swarm of his supporters, a team of House Democrats argued Tuesday in a brief ahead of Trump's impeachment trial.

The nine impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, also rebutted Republicans' contention that it is unconstitutional to try a president for high crimes and misdemeanors after he has left office.

The team laid out its case against Trump in an 80-page brief Tuesday morning, one week before the former president's unprecedented second impeachment trial is set to begin.

They argue that Trump should not only be convicted by the Senate, but disqualified from ever holding federal office again.

"President Trump's conduct offends everything that the Constitution stands for," the brief said.

"The Senate must make clear to him and all who follow that a President who provokes armed violence against the government of the United States in an effort to overturn the results of an election will face trial and judgment."