What to watch today: Dow looks for back-to-back gains after last week's decline

Harley-Davidson (HOG): The motorcycle maker reported a loss of 63 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared with expectations of a 14 cents per share profit. Revenue was also below Wall Street forecasts, with 2020 total shipments hitting a more than 20-year low. Harley also unveiled a five-year turnaround plan aimed at generating low double-digit earnings growth through 2025. Emerson Electric (EMR): The manufacturing conglomerate's shares rose 3.3% in premarket trading after Emerson beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter. Emerson also made optimistic comments about a rebound in industrial demand for this year. Separately, CEO Dave Farr will step down this week after 21 years in the job, to be replaced by Emerson's automation business head Lal Karsanbhai. SiriusXM (SIRI): The satellite radio operator's shares are up 1.4% this morning, after it reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for its latest quarter. The company noted an expansion in paying subscribers and increased audience penetration helped by its Pandora and Stitcher units. Cirrus Logic (CRUS): Cirrus Logic reported quarterly profit of $2.13 per share, beating the consensus of $1.86 a share. The chip maker's revenue also came in above forecasts. Cirrus Logic also announced a $350 million stock buyback. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI): NXP earned $3.15 per share for its fourth quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 a share. NXP's revenue came in above estimates as well. Its shares were off 1.5% in the premarket. NXP shares had jumped nearly 7% Monday in advance of the report. BP (BP): BP reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and posted a $5.7 billion annual loss for 2020, its first unprofitable year in a decade. BP was hit by a pandemic-related slump in demand, but does expect a 2021 recovery. Boeing (BA): Boeing said 118 orders for its 777X aircraft can no longer be considered "firm" under accounting rules, trimming the total of orders it considers solid to 191. The company said delays in the 777X program give customers the right to terminate orders or substitute other Boeing aircraft. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX): Vertex fell 8 cents a share shy of forecasts with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share. The drugmaker's revenue beat consensus, however, helped by strength in its cystic fibrosis business.

