5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow looks to extend gains to a three-session rally

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Source: NYSE

2. Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO; Amazon delivers record revenue

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives to deliver a keynote speech at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he plans to step down as CEO and transition to executive chairman, an announcement that coincided with the company's earnings report that showed record quarterly revenue. Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy will take over for Bezos as CEO in the third quarter. Bezos, 57, said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund. Shares of Amazon were little changed in the premarket on the Bezos news and the company exceeding $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever. In fact, fourth-quarter revenue soared to a better-than-expected $125.56 billion. Per-share earnings of $14.09 nearly doubled expectations. Amazon's cloud-computing unit, which Jassy leads, saw its revenue climb 28% to $12.7 billion, though that was lower than forecasts.

3. Alphabet beats quarterly results, reports Google cloud loss

The logos of Google and several of its applications are displayed on a computer screen. Chesnot | Getty Images



A strong return to growth in its core advertising business pushed Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations. The company made $22.30 per share on revenue of $56.90 billion. Alphabet disclosed operating results from Google's cloud business for the first time, showing the unit lost $1.24 billion during Q4 and $5.61 billion for the full year. By contrast, Amazon's cloud business earned an operating Q4 profit of $3.56 billion and $13.53 billion for last year.

4. Yellen calls meeting on market volatility, GameStop frenzy

The GameStop Corp. logo on a laptop computer and Robinhood application on a smartphone. Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of key financial regulators this week, possibly as early as Wednesday, to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading in GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. Yellen sought permission from ethics lawyers to do so, according to document seen by Reuters. On Monday, Reuters noted that Yellen — after her time leading the Fed and before her Treasury posting — was paid speaking fees by a key player in the GameStop saga, hedge fund Citadel, as recently as last fall.

5. Biden, Yellen say GOP offer on Covid stimulus is too small

U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 29, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters