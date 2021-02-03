Alibaba looking to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. dollar bond issuance after earnings beat

Signage for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. covers the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange November 11, 2015.

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba is looking to raise up to $5 billion via U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The Chinese e-commerce giant announced the bond offering on Tuesday, in a statement with very few details. Alibaba plans to sell several tranches of bonds with different maturities up to 40 years, the person said.

Alibaba's bond offering comes after it reported December quarter earnings that beat expectations and in which it reported its cloud computing division turned profitable for the first time.

The debt issuance will be a test of investor appetite for Alibaba. The company is facing an anti-monopoly probe and its founder Jack Ma appears to have fallen out of favor with the Chinese government after he made negative comments toward the country's financial regulators.