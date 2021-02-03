European stocks set for higher open as earnings dominate investor focus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Wednesday on positive market sentiment amid a busy week of earnings reports.

London's FTSE is seen opening 20 points higher at 6,534, Germany's DAX 44 points higher at 13,873, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 5,587 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 433 points at 22,464, according to IG.

It's a busy day for earnings in Europe on Wednesday, with GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone, Glencore, Volvo Group, Spotify, Banco Santander, Siemens and Publicis all due to report.

European markets look set to follow their global counterparts higher again Wednesday, with mostly positive trade seen in Asia-Pacific markets and U.S. stock futures, which rose slightly in overnight trading on Tuesday after a strong market rally as the Reddit trading mania continued to unwind.

After a meteoric rise in GameStop stocks last week caused by a short squeeze, shares have cratered more than 70% this week. Other Reddit trades have also come back down to Earth amid trading restrictions from major brokers.

Strong earnings from Amazon and Alphabet also helped futures. Amazon reported earnings nearly double Wall Street estimates; however, the stock move was tempered by news that Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO. Amazon's stock edged 0.3% higher in after-hours trading.

Earnings season continues on Wednesday with AbbVie, Biogen, Boston Scientific, Qualcomm, eBay, PayPal and Yum China all reporting later today during U.S. trading hours.

Investors are also monitoring negotiations in Washington surrounding another stimulus package. President Joe Biden met with the 10 Republican senators on Monday to discuss an alternative, smaller aid proposal to his $1.9 trillion package.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly rose overnight as a private survey showed China's services sector activity growth slowing sharply in January. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for January came in at 52, representing growth at its slowest pace in nine months. That compared against December's reading of 56.3.

Data releases in Europe include final PMI data for January for much of the euro zone and Ireland's unemployment rate in January.

- CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this market report.

