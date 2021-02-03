Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: eBay, PayPal, Qualcomm & more

The PayPal application can be seen on a mobile phone.

eBay — Shares of the online marketplace rose 8.5% in after-hours trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenues that topped analysts' expectations. eBay posted adjusted per-share earnings of 86 cents, ahead of the 83 cents expected, and provided first-quarter sales and profit guidance ahead of what Wall Street had been forecasting.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares fell 8% in extended trading after the semiconductor company reported that fiscal first-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street's estimates. The downward pressure came despite its projections of between $7.2 billion and $8 billion in sales in the current quarter, a stronger forecast than analysts tracking the stock expected.

Qorvo — Shares of Qorvo fell 7% in after-hours trading despite the company's better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Qorvo, which manufactures radio-frequency chips, saw its equity slip notwithstanding a healthy beat and a better-than-expected forecast for "robust end-market demand to continue into the March quarter."

PayPal — Shares of PayPal rose 2.4% in extended trading after the digital payments company posted fourth-quarter revenues and profits that surpassed consensus analyst expectations. The company also said it added 16 million net new accounts in its fourth quarter and that total payment volume rose 39% from a year earlier.