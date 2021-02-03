Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Spotify, Boston Scientific, Alphabet & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Spotify (SPOT) – The music streaming service reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, although its revenue did beat analyst forecasts. The number of premium subscribers jumped by 24% to a better-than-expected 155 million. The stock fell 7% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) – The company behind Michael Kors and other luxury brands earned $1.65 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 a share. Revenue came in below forecasts, however, due in part to coronavirus-related closures in major European markets. The shares added 7% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Boston Scientific (BSX) – The medical device maker missed estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts and Boston Scientific issued a weaker-than-expected current-quarter outlook. The stock lost 2% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – The maker of lawn and garden products reported a per-share profit of 39 cents per share, compared to Wall Street forecasts of a 77 cents per share loss. Revenue came in well above estimates as consumer sales surged 147%. This is the first time Scotts has ever posted a profit during its fiscal first quarter. The shares gained 3% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Humana (HUM) – The health insurer lost $2.30 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a year-ago profit. The loss, however, was 6 cents a share smaller than analysts had anticipated, with revenue beating estimates. Humana's overall results took a hit from the cost of Covid-19 testing and treatment.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – CEO Jeff Bezos is stepping down from that role to become executive chairman, and will be replaced by Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy. Separately, Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $14.09 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $7.23. Revenue also topped forecasts and exceeded $100 billion for the first time, helped by a surge in online shopping during the holiday season. The shares were up 2% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – Alphabet earned $22.30 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $15.90 a share. The Google parent's revenue beat estimates as well. Alphabet reported strong results for ad sales, although it saw losses in its cloud division as it broke out figures separately for that unit for the first time. The stock popped 7% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – The food maker is reportedly in talks to sell its Planters Snacks brand to Hormel Foods (HRL), maker of Skippy Peanut Butter. The Wall Street Journal said the deal could be worth about $3 billion and could be announced as soon as next week.

Electronic Arts (EA) – Electronic Arts shares are falling in pre-market trading even after the videogame company raised its annual sales forecast, projecting strong sales of sports-related titles like "Madden NFL 2021" and "FIFA 2021." Analysts say that investors may have been anticipating stronger results and a more upbeat forecast, given the strength of the market and the stock's recent rise. The stock lost 3% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Chipotle fell 25 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of $3.48 per share. The restaurant chain's revenue was in line with Wall Street forecasts. Online ordering boosted sales for Chipotle, but pandemic-related costs cut into the bottom line.

Sony (SNE) – Sony boosted its full-year profit outlook by a third, amid strong demand for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Sony said, however, that it was having trouble keeping up with demand due to a worldwide shortage of semiconductors.

CureVac (CVAC) – The German biotech company struck a partnership agreement with drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to develop next-generation Covid-19 vaccines. Those vaccines would target multiple variants of the Covid-19 various in one treatment. The stock gained 6% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) – Freeport McMoRan reinstated its common stock dividend at 30 cents per share annually, an increase of 10 cents a share over where the payout was before it was suspended last April. The mining company also announced that CEO Richard Adkerson would take on the additional job of Chairman.

Amgen (AMGN) – The biotech firm issued a weaker-than-expected full-year outlook, saying the pandemic would continue to impact sales. Amgen also paused or halted enrollment in three trials involving cancer drugs. The stock fell 2% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Match Group (MTCH) – Match topped Wall Street's revenue estimates for its latest quarter, although profit merely matched forecasts. The parent of Tinder and other dating apps saw increased usage in areas where the pandemic has lessened. The lost 4% in premarket trading as of 7:32 a.m. ET.

Alibaba (BABA) – Alibaba is seeking to raise up to $5 billion in US dollar-denominated bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC. The Chinese e-commerce company is said to be planning several different categories of debt with maturities of up to 40 years.