Chobani is reportedly eyeing an IPO later this year

Yogurt-maker Chobani is considering going public later this year through an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the company is seeking a valuation of $7 billion to $10 billion.

Founded in 2005, Chobani is best known for its line of Greek yogurts, but in the last two years, it's been branching out into different categories as sales growth of its signature product has slowed. It's released oat milks, coffee creamers, probiotics drinks and even ready-to-drink coffee.

HOOPP Capital Partners, the private investment arm of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, has owned a minority stake in Chobani since 2018, when private equity firm TPG Capital exited its own investment.

Chobani's IPO could pit it against Oatly, the Swedish company that helped popularize oat milk. CNBC has reported that Oatly is also looking to go public later this year.

Chobani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

