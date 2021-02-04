Coach owner Tapestry shares rise on holiday-quarter earnings, sales beat

Coach owner Tapestry on Thursday reported holiday-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates, helped by a surge in demand for its handbags in China and online.
Its shares were recently up more than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's how the company did compared with what analysts were expecting, using Refinitiv data:
As of Wednesday's market close, Tapestry shares are up more than 32% over the past 12 months. The company has a market cap of $9.6 billion.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.