Democrats reintroduce labor rights bill as Covid puts spotlight on workplace safety

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., speaks during a news conference on child care relief bills in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Democrats are reintroducing a sweeping labor rights bill on Thursday, touting it as a means to create safer workplaces and boost employee benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The party put forward the PRO Act, a measure designed to promote union organizing which the House passed last year. The legislation would:

Allow the National Labor Relations Board to levy fines against employers who violate workers' rights

Give employees more power to participate in strikes

Weaken so-called right to work laws

Offer certain independent contractors the protections held by employees

Republican lawmakers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have argued the plan would hamstring the economy, making it doubtful Democrats will win the 10 GOP votes needed to push it through the Senate. Even so, the bill highlights Democrats' push to strengthen labor unions after years of eroding membership.

House Education and Labor Committee Chair Bobby Scott, D-Va., said the bill would help essential workers secure higher wages and paid leave as the virus spreads.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the urgent need for Congress to protect and strengthen workers' rights," he said in a statement Thursday. "Over the past year, workers across the country have been forced to work in unsafe conditions for insufficient pay, because they lacked the ability to stand together and negotiate with their employer."

Reintroduction of the bill underscores the party's renewed focus on using unified control of Congress and the White House to boost labor rights. President Joe Biden, who throughout his campaign said "unions built the middle class," has taken early steps to buoy workers' right to organize.

On his first day in office, Biden fired Peter Robb, the National Labor Relations Board general counsel whose moves labor leaders had criticized. He also chose a union leader in Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his Labor secretary.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held Walsh's confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.