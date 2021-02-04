Peloton quarterly sales top $1 billion, but shares fall as cycle maker makes further supply chain investments

Peloton Interactive Inc. stationary bicycles sit on display at the company's showroom on Madison Avenue in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Peloton on Thursday reported quarterly sales growth of 128%, marking its first billion-dollar quarter, as the momentum keeps climbing for the at-home fitness equipment maker.

The company also increased its full-year revenue outlook. But it warned it still faces hurdles in the near-term in getting items to its customers quickly, amid the demand surge.

Peloton shares fell more than 6% in extended trading Thursday. The stock had closed the up 7%, at $157.53.

Here's how Peloton did during its fiscal second quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on a survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 18 cents vs. 9 cents, expected

Revenue: $1.06 billion vs. $1.03 billion, expected

For the three-month period ended Dec. 31, Peloton earnings grew to $63.6 million, or 18 cents per share, from a loss of $55.4 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts had been calling for Peloton to earn 9 cents a share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue skyrocketed 128% to $1.06 billion from $466.3 million a year earlier, topping expectations for $1.03 billion.

For its current fiscal third quarter, Peloton is calling for sales to reach $1.10 billion. Analysts had been calling for $1.09 billion.