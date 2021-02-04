Now that Navalny has been jailed, what comes next depends on protests, Putin and the West

Riot police during an unauthorized rally in support of Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on February 2, 2021.

The jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia was widely expected by Russia watchers, but experts say what comes next will likely depend on the momentum of protests in support of Navalny, whether the West decides to punish Russia and how the Kremlin responds to growing unrest in the country.

Navalny, regarded as one of the most prominent critics of Putin, was handed a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence on Tuesday for parole violations, charges he and his team argued were trumped up and politically motivated.

The judge said the year that Navalny has already spent under house arrest (around 10 months) will be deducted from his jail term. Navalny's defense team has said it will appeal the court ruling.

Protests over Navalny's initial detention in mid-January and immediately after his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated since last summer for a nerve agent poisoning, have been seen across Russia over the last two weekends, and again on Tuesday outside the Moscow court where the sentence was passed.

The ruling was widely condemned by Western governments, but the U.S. and Europe stopped short of threatening further sanctions on Russia, for now, with both calling for Navalny's immediate and unconditional release.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, hinted in a tweet that more sanctions could be imposed on Russia, which is already operating under Western restrictions due to its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, and meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, among other misdemeanors.

Timothy Ash, a senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, believes more sanctions are coming.

"We might not see this action this week, it might take weeks/a few months, but I think when it comes we will be surprised by its scope/extent," Ash said via email.

"This is not a case of a piecemeal approach but a big picture, joined up/holistic approach to countering the threat from Russia. And hitting Russia hard from the go – to make it clear to Putin, we know what you are doing, we have marked your card, we know you only understand power/strength, and here it is."

Ash said that he expects "a rolling approach to pushing back on Putin's offensive campaign against Western liberal market democracies."