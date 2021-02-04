Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Best Buy, Qualcomm, PayPal & more
Published Thu, Feb 4 2021
8:07 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox to underweight from equal weight.
Atlantic Equities upgraded PayPal to overweight from neutral.
JPMorgan upgraded Match to overweight from neutral.
Bank of America upgraded FireEye to buy from neutral.
Citi downgraded Qualcomm to neutral from buy.
Atlantic Equities downgraded Electronic Arts to neutral from overweight.
Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to buy from neutral.
Deutsche Bank downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from hold.
A sign is posted outside of the PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday
