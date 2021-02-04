Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Best Buy, Qualcomm, PayPal & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox to underweight from equal weight.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded PayPal to overweight from neutral.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Match to overweight from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded FireEye to buy from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Qualcomm to neutral from buy.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Electronic Arts to neutral from overweight.
  • Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to buy from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from hold.
A sign is posted outside of the PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

