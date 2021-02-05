Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

As small caps rocket higher to start 2021, here are Wall Street's favorite picks

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
A Skywest Airlines Ltd., plane.
Ian Waldie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Small caps have taken off this year as investors bet on an economic recovery from Covid and look for riskier stock picks with more upside.

The S&P Small Cap 600 is up more than 13% in 2021, as market participants wait on fiscal stimulus from the newly elected administrations to boost the most beaten down names from the pandemic. The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday, moving one step closure toward passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

CNBC Pro screened for Wall Street's favorite small cap stocks with plenty of expected upside. The list is comprised of members of the S&P Small Cap 600 with more than 10% upside to their 12-month price targets.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProTrillions of dollars are at stake in the climate war. How to invest around it
Pippa Stevensan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Starbucks, Foot Locker & more
Michael Bloom4 hours ago
watch liveCNBC ProStock market live updates: Goldman's solar picks, stocks shrug off jobs report, an overheating economy may not be a worry
CNBC.com staffan hour ago
Read More