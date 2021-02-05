As small caps rocket higher to start 2021, here are Wall Street's favorite picks

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Small caps have taken off this year as investors bet on an economic recovery from Covid and look for riskier stock picks with more upside.

The S&P Small Cap 600 is up more than 13% in 2021, as market participants wait on fiscal stimulus from the newly elected administrations to boost the most beaten down names from the pandemic. The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday, moving one step closure toward passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.