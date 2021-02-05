BNP Paribas beats expectations, announces dividend payout in May

LONDON — BNP Paribas beat analyst expectations when it reported earnings Friday, as its CFO spoke of a "gradual pickup" for the economy looking ahead.

The French bank reported net income of 1.59 billion euros ($ 1.90 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020, beating analyst expectations of 1.2 billion euros, according to Refinitiv. It marked a 15.9% drop in profit from the previous three-month period.

Annual profit reached 7 billion euros, down 13.5% from December 2019. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net income for 2020 of 6.5 billion euros.

The French lender also said its cost of risk had increased as a result of the Covid pandemic, and set aside a further 1.4 billion euros in loan loss provisions.

"The revenues are stable compared to the year before at 44 billion (euros), the costs are down by 1.1 billion (euros). So the gross operating income, the difference between the two, is up in a very material way," Lars Machenil, CFO of BNP Paribas, told CNBC's Charlotte Reed after the results were published.

Here are other highlights:

Revenues came in at 10.8 billion euros for the fourth quarter, a drop of 4.5% from a year ago.

For the fiscal year, revenues stood at 44.2 billion euros, marginally lower than in 2019.

Gross operating income rose by 6.2% from the previous year.

CET 1 ratio — a measure of bank solvency — stood at 12.8%, up by 70 basis points from a year ago.

The CIB (Corporate and Institutional Banking) division saw a 1.7% drop in revenues from the previous quarter, whereas domestic markets delivered a 2.8% increase in revenues over the same period.