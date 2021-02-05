Biden administration to send military troops to California to help staff Covid vaccine sites

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits National Guard troops deployed at the U.S. Capitol and its perimeter on January 29, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The Secretary of Defense has approved the deployment of more than 1,000 active duty troops to help deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the U.S., a member of President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team announced Friday.

Some of the troops will arrive in California next week within the next ten days and begin operations by Feb. 15 with additional states to follow, Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to Biden's Covid-19 response team, who previously worked in the Obama administration, told reporters.

"The military's critical role in supporting sites will help vaccinate thousands of people per day and ensure that every American who wants a vaccine will receive them," he said during the White House press briefing.

The Pentagon is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expedite delivery of the shots, which have been slower than expected.

