Cramer's week ahead: Fundamentals matter again after Reddit trading frenzy

While the waves on Wall Street caused by Reddit traders appear to have subsided, the advances made in the stock market this week can be attributed to the impact of last week's speculative trading frenzy, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

After the major averages had their best five-day stretch since November, the "Mad Money" host said that last week's turmoil in large part was the real driver behind this week's climb.

"Last week the Reddit revolutionaries produced some crazy action, which caused a bunch of important strategists to go downright negative," Cramer said. "Their newfound negativity allowed us to get back on track because it meant we had lots of bears who could then turn back into bulls as the week went on."

The S&P 500 finished at another record after climbing for the fourth session in a row. The benchmark index moved 0.39% on Friday to 3,886.83, closing out a week where it gained 4.65%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.57% during the trading day, rallying 6% on the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points to 31,148.24 for an increase of 0.3%, though the blue-chip average was the only of the major indexes to not finish at a record.

The Dow, which is about 40 points away from its record close, will attempt to eclipse its highs from January in the week ahead.

"I can't guarantee that this week's placid run will continue. This was the calm after the thwarted rocketship emoji revolution," Cramer said. "But, thankfully, it feels like we're back in the business of trying to make money again by finding the stocks of companies with good fundamentals."

Cramer gave his game plan for the week ahead of corporate earnings. All earnings projections are based on FactSet estimates: