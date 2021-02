Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller believes the unprecedented Covid stimulus left American investors in the craziest market environment in decades and they should consider looking overseas for growth.

"Buckle up," Druckenmiller said in a Wednesday video with Goldman Sachs posted on YouTube. "I've been doing this as some kind of chief investment officer since 1978 and this is about the wildest cocktail I've ever seen in terms of trying to figure out a roadmap."