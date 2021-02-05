Skip Navigation
Tech

Amazon Alexa can now tell you the nearest spot to get a Covid-19 test — here's how to use it

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Amazon recently added a new feature to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.
  • It's useful if you're somewhere away from home and don't know where to go, or if you've just never gotten a test before.
You can ask Alexa to find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Amazon recently added a new feature to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.

It works on phones and through the Amazon Echo smart speaker. I think it's best on a phone (or on an Echo with a screen) since it shows you a list of the nearby locations and how far each place is. Here's what you do.

  • Open the Alexa app on your phone.
  • Touch the "Tap to talk to Alexa' button at the top.
  • Say: "Where can I get tested for Covid-19?'

Alexa will return a list of nearby places using data pulled from GISCorps and other sources, like Yelp. In my case, it showed a total of eight places within 10 miles from me. If you tap a location, you'll see a phone number you can call to confirm that there are appointments available, if one is needed. If you're using an Echo that doesn't show each location, just say "Alexa, call the first one" to call the recommended testing location.

