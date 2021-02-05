Op-ed: Cannabis investors are about to ride a legislative tailwind in Washington

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

Hunter S. Thompson famously coined the phrase 'Buy the ticket, take the ride.' Investors should heed the words of the cannabis iconoclast as they consider if, and most importantly when, to invest in the nascent, but booming U.S. cannabis sector. This past week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talked about near-term cannabis legislation that could fast track "the ride," and was seemingly passing out the schedule for when investors should punch their tickets. Cannabis stocks have had another big week, but may only just now be leaving the station. Cannabis reform on the federal level, despite its complexities is long overdue. Despite federal headwinds, the industry continues to grow as the states legalize medical and adult cannabis programs with an eye on the fiscal bonanza, massive job creation, social evolution, and simply ratifying the will of the people. For investors who already "bought their ticket", the ride has been volatile — at times queasy — but worth it if they invested in one of many high-quality integrated operators, or select ancillary plays. These companies have shown they can be profitable despite the headwinds of punitive taxation, no access to traditional capital markets and no access to US exchange listings. A look at the performance of the top five market cap US companies in the sector (Curaleaf, Green Thumb, Cresco Labs, Trulieve and Terrascend), shows year-to-date performance of 25% to 35%, and a rolling one-year performance range of 105% (Curaleaf) to 420% (Terrascend). Schumer's comments last week not only suddenly changed the timeline, but also the scope of what realistic and effective legislation could look like.

What did Schumer say?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images

Last week, Schumer joined by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued a joint statement that unequivocally confirmed that the passage of cannabis reform legislation in this Congress is a priority of the new leadership. This finally transitions the U.S. cannabis debate from if reform will happen, to when and how it will be implemented. Their plan is to release a new omnibus cannabis reform bill that will address de-scheduling and/or de-criminalization of cannabis at the federal level (allowing states to regulate cannabis under their current regulatory regimes). The legislation would also include long overdue restorative justice provisions to right the wrongs of the decades-long failed war on drugs, banking and capital markets provisions to allow US cannabis operators to bank and list in the United States (as opposed to Canada), and long overdue updates to the federal tax code. With a Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress coupled with the Biden White House, the issue of cannabis reform has been elevated to a matter of national importance that is now being discussed routinely.