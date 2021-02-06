States are taking back unused Covid vaccine doses from nursing homes

Dozens of states and cities are clawing back thousands of extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine that were meant to be used by CVS and Walgreens to immunize residents of nursing homes through a federal partnership set up by the Trump administration.

The partnership, called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, allowed states to tap CVS, Walgreens and other retail pharmacies to vaccinate residents and workers of nursing homes. The federal government asked states to "allocate ample vaccine supply" to the program if they opted in, according to Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But now the program's been left with "surplus vaccine supply" that at least 32 states and cities are taking back from the program and using for the general public, Nordlund said. She added that a combination of vaccine hesitancy, over-estimation of the number of doses needed for the campaign and other factors led to an oversupply of shots.

"Now that pharmacies have made substantial progress in efforts to vaccinate the long-term care facility population — and we have more insight on uptake in facilities enrolled in the program — we are working with jurisdictions to ensure they are able to easily use any excess vaccine for other targeted populations," Nordlund said in a statement to CNBC.

The federal partnership program has caused headaches among some state health officers. While the pace has picked up in recent weeks, the partnership got off to a slow start in December. The states had to allocate doses for the program early on in the rollout, so the slow pace has created frustration and the appearance that states are failing to administer the shots they have.

Through the partnership, more than 4.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered as of Thursday, according to the CDC. There are almost 5 million long-term care residents and workers in the U.S., the CDC estimates.

It's not clear exactly how many doses are being diverted from the program, but Illinois, for example, announced this week that it was taking 97,000 doses out of the program.