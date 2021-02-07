Reddit rebellion is a sign of 'irrational exuberance,' but market bull Ed Yardeni suggests it's different this time

As the Reddit rebellion tries to make a comeback, one long-time market bull is seeing euphoria at dot-com bubble levels.

According to Ed Yardeni, it's happening because the government is unintentionally setting the stage for retail investors to wage highly speculative bets.

"There's just so much liquidity that has been provided by the Fed and by the Treasury," the Yardeni Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Late last week, trading platform Robinhood lifted restrictions on stocks involved in the Reddit frenzy. GameStop, among the most publicized stocks on social media, jumped more than 19% on Friday. But it's off 80% over the past week. It's now trading around $64 after hitting $483 a share in January.

"It is just one of many signs of speculative excess... irrational exuberance of a sort," said Yardeni. "If you make a list of all the speculative things going on, it kind of gets you a lot of bells and whistles suggesting that it's time to get out or cash in or take some profits."

Yardeni sees a relationship between so-called gamesters occupying Wall Street and stimulus checks, too.

"I have to believe that's contributing to the fact the markets have been going up — particularly in some of the more speculative areas," he said.

But that doesn't mean the historic market rally is doomed.

Yardeni, who spent decades running investment strategy for firms such as Prudential and Deutsche Bank, predicts re-openings will revitalize the economy.

"The market is anticipating that the economy is going to continue to grow," he said. "It could boom in the second half of the year, assuming that the vaccines are widely distributed and the mutant versions of it [Covid-19] are dealt with."