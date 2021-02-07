Sen. Bernie Sanders opposes cutting the income cap for $1,400 stimulus checks

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the confirmation hearing for Secretary of Energy nominee Jennifer Granholm before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday that he opposes cutting the income threshold for receiving $1,400 direct payments in the next coronavirus relief bill, underscoring a split Democrats will need to resolve before they can pass the $1.9 trillion package.

The caucus' most conservative member in Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has raised concerns that stimulus checks as currently targeted would go to too many high-income people who did not lose their jobs during the pandemic. President Joe Biden has said he is open to negotiating eligibility for payments, which as proposed would go in full to individuals making up to $75,000 and couples earning up to $150,000.

Sanders, a Vermont independent and chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, and some colleagues have argued Democrats should not lower the income cap. Eligibility for checks has emerged as the main sticking point within the party as it tries to pass a rescue package without Republican votes in the Senate.

A single defection would sink the bill.

Sanders told CNN that he supports a "strong cliff" for payments "so it doesn't kind of spill over to people making $300,000 a year." As modeled now, the plan would phase the checks out by 5% of every dollar a person makes above the cap to receive the full amount.

"And that's what I support, that's what I think most people understand," Sanders said of making the payments phase out more quickly. "But to say to a worker in Vermont or California or any place else, that if you're making, you know, $52,000 a year, you are too rich to get this help, the full benefit, I think that that's absurd."

Reports have suggested Democrats could start phasing out the deposits at $50,000 in income for individuals rather than $75,000.