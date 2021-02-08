Amazon to buy half of the energy produced by huge offshore wind farm in the Netherlands

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces the co-founding of The Climate Pledge at the National Press Club on September 19, 2019, in Washington.

LONDON — Amazon announced Monday it plans to buy half of the energy produced by a huge new wind farm in the Netherlands.

Shell and Eneco secured the right to build the 759 megawatt wind farm in the North Sea last July and Amazon said it would now purchase over 380 MW of its output to power its operations in Europe.

Amazon said the "Amazon-Shell HKN Offshore Wind Project" will be its largest single-site renewable energy project yet. The offshore wind farm is expected to be operational by 2023.

Located 18.5 kilometers off the Dutch coast and covering an area of 125 square kilometers, the wind farm will be operated by the CrossWind Consortium, which is a joint venture between Shell and Eneco.

It will reportedly feature 69 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa that have a capacity of 11MW and a rotor diameter of 200 meters.

The offshore wind farm will include five technology demonstrations that have the potential to be implemented at full scale in the future, including a floating solar park and "optimally tuned turbines."