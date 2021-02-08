Buzzy new social media app Clubhouse appears to have been blocked in China

The invitation-only audio-chat social networking app Clubhouse is pictured on a smartphone on January 26, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON — The audio-only social media app Clubhouse appears to have been blocked in China.

Queeny Li, a communications professional based in Shenzhen, and Michael Norris, a tech analyst in Shanghai, told CNBC that the Clubhouse app no longer works for them.

"Clubhouse has been blocked," said Norris, echoing what multiple media reports have said.

"Clubhouse's ban was expected," Norris added. "Indeed, the sudden rush to give Clubhouse a whirl was driven by the sense that a ban was imminent."

Some Clubhouse users in China are now being shown an error message when they open the app. The message reads: "An SSL error has occurred and a secure connection to the server cannot be made."

U.S.-based Clubhouse, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China and the Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The invite-only discussion app, which lets people chat with their voices instead of written messages, has boomed in popularity over the last few months.

It initially gained traction with the Silicon Valley tech community, but in recent weeks the app has been downloaded onto smartphones across China.