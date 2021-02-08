Skip Navigation
Maxar Technologies is an often overlooked pure-play space stock that’s building momentum

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
A company manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, California.
Maxar

Maxar Technologies is one of a small number of pure-play space stocks and, following a multi-year turnaround effort under CEO Dan Jablonsky, the company is poised to reap the benefits of its core satellite imagery business and its position as a revenue-generating company in the growing space economy.

"We pride ourselves on leveraging innovation to deliver on our commitments to customers while generating healthy returns for our shareholders," Jablonsky said during an investor presentation in December.

