Invesco signage is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

While GameStop and the other Reddit trade names fell out of favor last week, the epic short squeezes in the stocks have still raised flags about stocks with heavy bets against them.

Analysts at BTIG call the Reddit names "YOLO" or "You Only Live Once" stocks, as their following has a tendency to double down on the names no matter what.

Rookie investors could choose a YOLO stock from anywhere, but those with heavy short interest could be a good place to start.