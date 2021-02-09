Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Inflation is coming and here are the stocks that will benefit, strategist says

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Share
Container ships at sunset
Arterra | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

With economists widely expecting inflation to continue to rise in the coming months as we exit the global pandemic, one investment bank is advising its clients to invest in two sectors that it believes will benefit from the "reflationary environment."

Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a recent note that while the "classic hedges against higher inflation are gold, inflation-protected government bonds and energy … the equity market also offers interesting alternatives."

"There's so much stimulus coming and the tight coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities is definitely playing into the hands of equities at this point in time, until we get to a certain interest rate level when things will begin to change," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Monday.

Garnry named a number of stocks that the bank thinks will benefit from reflation — which he described as "the most important" market theme of the next 12 to 18 months.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Relentless rally for stocks, moonshots and memes, the kids like Tesla
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProGoldman sees major GDP bounce ahead from stimulus bill
Jeff Cox
CNBC ProMaxar Technologies is an often overlooked pure-play space stock that’s building momentum
Michael Sheetz
Read More