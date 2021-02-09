Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says filming during the pandemic is 'really daunting'

LONDON — Actress, producer and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas has told CNBC that she finds filming under lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic "really daunting."

The multi award-winning star, who is currently working on several film and television projects in London, U.K., released her new memoir, "Unfinished," this week.

The U.K. is currently under its third national lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopra Jonas told CNBC that it's "kind of a crazy experience," even with the strict U.K. government Covid-19 regulations around filming, including being tested for the virus every day.

"As actors we're still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that's part of the job. And I feel like, that's kind of really daunting, because you just don't know," she said.

"But I've so far managed to finish filming two movies. I'm going on to my third job now, which is a TV show … people are consuming so much content right now that someone's got to make it. So, you know, back at work, but it is daunting I have to say."

Chopra Jonas said the global crisis was "very scary" and worrying both for her own family — including her husband, U.S. singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas — and those most disproportionately affected by the pandemic around the world.

"My husband is a type one diabetic, I'm asthmatic. I have my Mum who's living with me right now so, I just feel like I'm also, on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously," she said.

"Seeing what a toll it has taken around the world, not only with the health of people, with the amount of deaths we've seen, but also with jobs, with stability, you know, this has changed a lot of things for a lot of people and brought to the fore the disparity between the 'haves' and the 'have nots,' and it's a very emotional time. So it is very scary." she added.