WHO says 'most likely' pathway of virus was from animals to humans, but investigation still a 'work in progress'

Peter Ben Embarek and Marion Koopmans (R) arrive at a press conference to wrap up a visit by an international team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the city of Wuhan in China's Hefei province on February 9, 2021.

An international team of scientists led by the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the search for how the coronavirus was first introduced remains a "work in progress," with further research needed into how and whether the disease circulated in animals before infecting humans.

Scientists have been working in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease was first identified, for the past four weeks as part of their search for clues to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team of investigators has visited hospitals, laboratories and markets, including the Huanan Seafood Market, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Center for Disease Control laboratory.

The visit, which has been shrouded in secrecy, was also expected to see researchers speak with early responders as well as some of the first patients. The team completed two weeks of quarantine before beginning to visit local sites.

Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO's food safety and animal disease specialist and chairman of the investigation team, said at a press briefing that the "most likely" pathway for Covid was a crossover into humans from an intermediary species. This hypothesis will "require more studies and more specific (and) targeted research," he said.

The initial findings of the investigation did not find evidence of large Covid outbreaks in Wuhan or elsewhere before Dec. 2019. However, researchers did find evidence of wider Covid circulation outside the Huanan Seafood Market that same month, Ben Embarek said.

He added it was not yet possible to pinpoint the animal intermediary host for the coronavirus, describing the findings after nearly a month of meetings and site visits as "work in progress."

"In terms of understanding what happened in the early days of December 2019, did we change dramatically the picture we had beforehand? I don't think so," Ben Embarek said.

"Did we improve our understanding? Did we add details to that story? Absolutely," he said.

The WHO has sought to manage expectations of a definitive conclusion to the origins of the Covid pandemic. To put the mission in a broader context, it took more than a decade to find the origins of SARS, while the origins of Ebola — first identified in the 1970s — is still not yet known.

It is hoped that information of the earliest known cases of the coronavirus, first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, could help to identify how the outbreak started and prevent similar pandemics in the future.

After concerns about access and delays in obtaining visas, the World Health Organization-led team arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 to investigate the origin of the coronavirus alongside Chinese scientists.