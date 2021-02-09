Before Tesla, this company bought bitcoin and may have even given Elon Musk the idea

MicroStrategy's stock is up more than 700% since August, when the Virginia-based enterprise software company became an early adopter of buying bitcoin for its corporate treasury.

Michael Saylor, its chairman and CEO, is an outspoken evangelist for bitcoin and encouraged other companies to follow MicroStrategy's lead — including Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a Twitter conversation.

On Monday, a little more than a month since Saylor tweeted at Musk, Tesla revealed in a regulatory filing it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and plans to accept the digital coin as payment in the future. The price of bitcoin — and MicroStrategy's stock — soared following the news.