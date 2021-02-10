Adyen, which processes payments for Netflix and Uber, soars 10% on 2020 earnings beat

LONDON — Dutch online payments firm Adyen saw its shares surge 10% Wednesday after posting annual profits that beat expectations.

Adyen said its full-year 2020 earnings came in at 402.5 million euros ($488.2 million), up 27% from a year earlier and beating the 386 million euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll, according to Reuters.

The firm posted net revenues of 684.2 million euros last year, up 28% versus 2019, as it benefited from a boost in e-commerce volumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said processed payment volume came in at 303.6 billion euros in 2020, a 27% increase from the previous year. Its full-year profit margin was 59%, an improvement from 56% in 2019.

In the second half of the year, Adyen said, revenues rose 28% year-on-year to 379.4 million euros, while profit grew 36% to 236.8 million euros.

Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does said the business had proven "resilient" in the latter half of 2020, adding it saw strong gains in its North American operations in 2020.

"The business' resilience over the period was fueled by the continued diversification of our merchant base across verticals and regions," van der Does said in a letter to shareholders. "Most notable is the pace at which North American net revenue contributions grew."

"With a 70% year-on-year increase, net revenue contributions from the region rose to 20% of total net revenue in H2 2020, compared to 15% in H2 2019."