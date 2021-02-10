Ark Invest says Tesla's bitcoin purchase will lead to more corporations buying, drive price higher

Ark Invest believes Tesla's purchase of billions in bitcoin is a tipping point for the digital asset as it relates to institutional adoption.

"This is a pretty big tipping point that legitimizes bitcoin beyond just this crypto industry that for so long has just been beating the drum," said Ark crypto asset analyst Yassine Elmandjra in a phone interview with CNBC. "Now we're getting major players that are considering this a worthy diversifier. I think this is going to be a very interesting catalyst that will encourage other corporations to consider this a strategic allocation."