Georgia DA opens criminal probe of Trump call urging secretary of state to find votes

The top prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has opened a criminal investigation of a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by then-President Donald Trump, who last month urged the official to "find" him enough votes to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to Raffensperger and other state government officials asking that they preserve documents related to Trump's highly unusual call, a state official with knowledge of the letter told NBC News.

Raffensperger's office confirmed to CNBC that it received the letter Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

The letter says the request is part of a criminal probe that "includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."

The letter comes two days after Raffensperger's office opened its own investigation of Trump's Jan. 2 phone call to the secretary of state.