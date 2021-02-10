Nursing homes with more minority residents had 3 times as many Covid deaths as those with more Whites, study finds

Nursing homes with more minority residents reported more than three times as many Covid deaths as those that had more White residents, a large study published Wednesday found.

The University of Chicago researchers looked at 13,312 U.S. nursing homes and analyzed Covid data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from May to December. They found that nursing homes where more than 40% of their residents were Black or Hispanic reported 3.3 times as many Covid deaths and cases as nursing homes that had more White residents.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Fewer than 1% of Americans live in such facilities, the CDC says, but they have accounted for almost 40% of all U.S. Covid deaths, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

It's well documented that the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on ethnic and racial minorities in the United States. President Joe Biden and his administration have vowed to ensure equity throughout the vaccine distribution process, prioritizing communities of color that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic.

The new study, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, shows how those disparities extend into nursing homes, and it carries policy implications for vaccine distribution.

The disparities were driven by a few historical factors, the researchers said. Minority residents of nursing homes, for example, are more likely to live in large facilities that are for-profit, more reliant on Medicaid and "have deficiencies in care," the researchers said. They added that "nursing homes are highly segregated" in the U.S.