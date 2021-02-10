Palantir’s CFO discusses the company’s journey to the public market in a pandemic

Subscribe to CNBC Pro to read and watch more about Palantir's IPO process.

When David Glazer, now chief financial officer at Palantir Technologies, joined the software company in 2013, he thought the firm would make a splashy debut on the public market.

"I originally came to Palantir thinking they're going to have a really big IPO," he said in an interview with CNBC.

Seven years later, it turned out the software company — growing quickly even amid Covid-19 — would take a different route to the marketplace.

The team thought, "Hey, no one is crazy enough to do this thing in the middle of a pandemic," said Glazer.

Last September, Palantir allowed employee shareholders and existing investors to sell their shares to the public in what's known as a direct listing.