Palantir’s CFO discusses the company’s journey to the public market in a pandemic

José Sepulveda@josesepulvedatv
Key Points
  • Palantir Technologies was private for 17 years before going public through a direct listing.
  • David Glazer became Palantir's CFO in July 2020.
  • He joined the company in 2013 as legal counsel.

When David Glazer, now chief financial officer at Palantir Technologies, joined the software company in 2013, he thought the firm would make a splashy debut on the public market.

"I originally came to Palantir thinking they're going to have a really big IPO," he said in an interview with CNBC.

Seven years later, it turned out the software company — growing quickly even amid Covid-19 — would take a different route to the marketplace.

The team thought, "Hey, no one is crazy enough to do this thing in the middle of a pandemic," said Glazer.

Last September, Palantir allowed employee shareholders and existing investors to sell their shares to the public in what's known as a direct listing.

