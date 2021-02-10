CEO of Singapore's largest bank says it sees 'signs of strength' in most of its markets

SINGAPORE — Some Asian countries have bounced back from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic and that bodes well for the 2021 outlook, according to Piyush Gupta, the chief executive officer of DBS.

He told CNBC's Tanvir Gill that there has "quite clearly" been an economic rebound in most of the bank's markets, and that gives him some confidence.

"I'm a little bit more optimistic about asset quality and the credit environment than I was a few months ago," he said on Wednesday.

Gupta said the recovery can be observed through a pick up in loan demand, consumer spending and commodity prices.

"Oil in fact has recovered quite nicely, so some sectors which were more vulnerable are showing better signs of strength," he said.