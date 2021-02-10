Skip Navigation
These stocks could rally if Biden's $1,400 stimulus checks are approved

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
With Democrats edging closer to passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, Wall Street's analysts are keeping a close eye on the stocks and industries that could be set for an upswing.

Brokerages from Stifel to Deutsche Bank write that Americans will likely spend what are expected to be $1,400 stimulus checks much in the same way they did before.

As such, many have advised their clients to double down on equity of popular stay-at-home names like fast-service takeout restaurants or pet shops.

