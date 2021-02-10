Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed chair speech

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.157% at 3:55 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond held at 1.947%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields made little movement on Wednesday morning, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expected to make a speech later that day.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate for the U.S. in January is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Wholesale inventory data for December is due to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

Weekly EIA stocks change data for crude oil, Cushing crude oil, distillate and gasoline is also set for release at that time.

The U.S. government's 2021 full-year budget plan is due out at 12:30 p.m. ET. The government's monthly budget statement for January is then expected to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Wednesday for $25 billion of 105-day bills, $30 billion of 154-day bills and $41 billion of 10-year notes.