Bumble's IPO may be a feat — but venture capital funding for women still a poor match

Female funding drops as global deals rise

The problem is not a lack of women entrepreneurs, but rather a lack of support where it matters: Funding. In a 2018 study, Boston Consulting Group found a "clear gender gap in new business funding." According to the research, investments in businesses founded or co-founded by women averaged $935,000, less than half the average $2.1 million received by men. Despite that, for every dollar of funding invested, start-ups founded and co-founded by women generated 78 cents while male-founded start-ups generated just 31 cents.

Covid-19 may pose the largest threat to female founders. Matt Krentz managing director and senior partner, Boston Consulting Group

The pandemic has only widened that gap. In 2020, global venture funding rose 13% from the previous year, yet investments in women fell 27%. Meantime, the share of dollars apportioned to female-only founders dropped from 2.8% to 2.3%, according to Crunchbase data. That comes as women, often primary caregivers, are said to be more adversely impacted by the pandemic overall. "Confluence of crises — demands for racial justice, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, Covid-19, and an economic downturn — makes this a critical moment for corporate inclusion, equity and diversity," Matt Krentz, managing director and senior partner at BCG, and co-author of the study, told CNBC. "Of all these issues, Covid-19 may pose the largest threat to female founders."

Redirecting investment where it's needed

The economic benefits of investing in women are well documented. By some estimates, equal entrepreneurial participation by men and women could add $5 trillion to the global economy. And corporations and institutions now appear to be listening. Many have made bold commitments to better support gender equality and female founders.

What women founders need is simple and it is equal access to financial investment. Tanya Rolfe managing partner, Her Capital

"Awareness of the funding gap, the impact of diverse leadership teams is better understood and investors have started asking directly about the diversity in founders and leadership teams," said Krentz. But too often those investments are poorly channeled, according to Tanya Rolfe, managing partner at Her Capital, a female-led venture capital firm focused on female founders in Southeast Asia. "Women seem to be the focus of lots of additional mentoring, which only suggests that there is something lacking in women," said Rolfe. "What women founders need is simple, and it is equal access to financial investment." To achieve that, greater diversity is needed at the fund manager level, said Rolfe. In 2020, women accounted for just 13% of all venture capital decision-makers, according to All Raise, a nonprofit that focuses on accelerating the success of female founders and funders. An estimated 11% of fund managers were women, All Raise said. "If we want to see diversity at the founder level, we must invest in diversity at capital allocator level — the fund manager, like me," Rolfe continued. "It is almost more important to invest in venture capital funds with specific strategies of investing into diverse founders. This is where we will see the material change."

Overhauling traditional investment metrics

Yet diverse funds continue to face an uphill battle. With many still in their infancy and with little track record, they typically fall outside of institutions' investment criteria, leading managers to seek often less lucrative and more time-consuming deals from private investors. Pippa Lamb, a partner at early-stage investment fund Sweet Capital, says that kind of approach needs a revamp.

Pricing perceived risk based on someone's race or gender feels very out very outdated to me. Pippa Lamb partner, Sweet Capital