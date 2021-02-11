Herd trading is causing some investors to be ‘forced out of business almost,’ Citi says

A recent shift toward momentum trading in certain assets could see value-driven investors nearly "forced out of business," according to Citi Global Markets Strategist Matt King.

Typically unfavored stocks like GameStop have recently enjoyed highly publicized rallies based on retail investors piling into the stock, creating a short-squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds. A short-squeeze is a sharp increase in a share that forces traders with short positions, or bets on its decline, to buy it back in order to avoid further losses.

Although the Reddit-fueled momentum has now mostly subsided, the likes of Tesla and other U.S. tech giants, along with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, have seen more sustained astronomical climbs to record highs in recent months.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Thursday, King suggested that flows and positioning had become a bigger driver of markets than businesses' fundamentals.

"Value-driven investors are being forced out of business almost, and indeed what we have seen for several years now is traditional patterns of mean reversion — you buy when it is cheap, you sell when it is expensive — those are kind of going out of the window, and being replaced by momentum and herding, again driven ultimately by the quantity of money being pumped into the system by the central banks," King said.