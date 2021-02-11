Mike Pompeo's pricey pens: Ex-secretary of State spent $10K in taxpayer funds on China-made swag for dinners

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives with his wife Susan Pompeo at the airport in Prague, Czech Republic, August 11, 2020.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spent more than $10,000 of taxpayer money on China-made pens for attendees at controversial private dinner parties he hosted for bigwigs who included CEOs, conservative media figures and Republican donors, according to official State Department records.

The pens Pompeo handed out to his Madison Dinner guests cost an average of more than $26 apiece, according to the records, first reported Thursday by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

CREW noted that at the same time that the top U.S. diplomat was doling out 400 of the expensive foreign-made pens, he was publicly bashing China for "trade abuses that cost American jobs and strike enormous blows to economies all across America."

So was Pompeo's then-boss, now-former President Donald Trump, who ran for the White House as a Republican on an "America First" platform.

In addition to the cost of the pens, which in a classy touch were engraved with the words "Madison Dinner," taxpayers footed the bill for another $40,000 or so in expenses related to the soirees, according to CREW, which received documents about the pens through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.