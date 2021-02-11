How the EU's icy relationship with Russia plunged to a new low — and why it matters

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Russian Foreign Ministry | Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

LONDON — A recent press conference between the EU's top diplomat and Russia's veteran foreign minister demonstrated diplomatic ties have plunged to a new low, prompting some analysts to question whether the "humiliating" trip could lead to further political consequences. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Moscow on Friday to voice the EU's opposition to the arrest of Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Borrell failed to rebuff his Russian counterpart's comments when standing next to him at the press conference. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had claimed the EU was an "unreliable partner." In addition, Borrell learned via Twitter during his visit that Russia had expelled three EU diplomats for attending demonstrations in support of Navalny. "My meeting with minister Lavrov highlighted that Europe and Russia are drifting apart. It seems that Russia is progressively disconnecting itself from Europe," Borrell said in a blog post two days after the press conference. He described it as "a very complicated visit to Moscow."

"The EU doesn't have a proper Russia strategy." Jade McGlynn research fellow, Henry Jackson Society

His controversial trip was so poorly received that a group of 73 European lawmakers said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "should take action, if Borrell does not resign by his own accord." In a joint letter, they said Borrell failed "to stand for the interests and values of the European Union during his visit," which caused "severe damage to the reputation of the EU." The links between the EU and Russia have been fractious for some time, but their ties are critical given their shared economic, energy and strategic interests. Jade McGlynn, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society think tank, described the EU-Russia relationship as "coldly combustible" following Borrell's trip to Moscow. "The EU doesn't have a proper Russia strategy. There is no point in having a reset with Russia when Russia does not want it," she said.

'Very disappointing' for U.S.-EU ties