Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Under Armour, Bed Bath & Beyond & more
Published Thu, Feb 11 2021
8:21 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to buy from neutral.
Morgan Stanley reiterated Uber as a top pick in 2021.
Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour to overweight from neutral.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group to overweight from equal weight.
Citi upgraded Zillow to buy from neutral.
Seaport downgraded Spirit Airlines to neutral from buy.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan,. 22nd, 2020.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Simon Property Group Inc
More In Street Calls
JPMorgan's market guru Kolanovic sees an outsized move in energy stocks ahead
Pippa Stevens
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dave & Buster's, Virgin Galactic, Twitter & more
Michael Bloom
Mizuho predicts how much self-driving cars should add to Baidu's share price
Abigail Ng
Read More