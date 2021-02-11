Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Under Armour, Bed Bath & Beyond & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to buy from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated Uber as a top pick in 2021.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour to overweight from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi upgraded Zillow to buy from neutral.
  • Seaport downgraded Spirit Airlines to neutral from buy.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, appears on CNBC's Squawk Box at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan,. 22nd, 2020.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

